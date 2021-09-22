Jarrell, Max
November 13, 1931 - September 10, 2021
Robert Max Jarrell, Sr., age 89, of Asheboro, passed away from complications of a stroke on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Randolph Hospice House.
Mr. Jarrell was born in Asheboro on November 13, 1931 to D. Frank and Ida Sheffield Jarrell. Max served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Max enjoyed working and founded Automatic Vending Service in 1959. He then partnered with Worth Ivey until Mr. Ivey retired in 1971. Max was a member of Central Falls Baptist Church and a charter member of the Randolph Rotary Club. In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his wife Lola Griffin Jarrell, brothers, Spencer, Lester, T.W. "Buddy," and Coy Jarrell, and sister, Dixie Way.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the Staff at Northpointe Assisted Living and the Randolph Hospice House for their wonderful care and compassion.
He is survived by his son, Robert M. "Robbie" Jarrell, Jr. and wife Vicki of Asheboro; daughters, Joanna Lee and husband Mike of Greensboro, Kathy Stanley and husband Alan of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Justin Lee and wife Hailey of Asheboro, Zachary Lee and wife Heather of Greensboro, Megan Robbins and husband Kyle of Durham, Kendall Grady and fiancé Matt Bowler of Charleston, SC, Kameron Grady of Charlotte; great grandchildren, Parker and Rowen Lee, Katelyn and Grayson Lee; sister, Faye Luther and sister-in-law, Shirley Jarrell.
Other family in-laws, Neal Griffin and wife Libby of Asheboro; sisters, Renda Gwaltney and husband Bob of Concord, Dovie Feher and husband Dave of Myrtle Beach, SC; and special friend, Edith Small.
Max's body will lie in repose on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Randolph Memorial Park with Rev. Gerald Hussey officiating. Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Randolph Community College Foundation, Max and Lola Jarrell Endowment Fund, 629 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro, NC 27205 or Central Falls Baptist Church, 1332 Old Liberty Rd., Asheboro, NC 27203.
Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com
.
Pugh Funeral Home
437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.