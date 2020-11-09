Tedder, Max Spencer
Max Spencer Tedder, 83, a resident of Colfax passed away Friday November 6, 2020 at his home. He was born March 26, 1937 in Greensboro the son of Claud Dale and Millicent Rush Tedder.
Max was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Anna T. Williams, Frances Ramseur and his brother, Claud Dale Tedder II.
He was a graduate of Guilford High School (Western Guilford). Max along with his father owned and operated for many years Greensboro Marble and Tile Co. He later worked as office manager for many years for Jones Metal Works. In his early years of life he was a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. At the age of 16 Max got his Pilot's License and enjoyed flying throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, Joann Vernon Tedder of the home; his daughter, Nadine Tedder Whitehead and her husband Thomas Townsend of High Point; his sons, Max Spencer Tedder, Jr. of Greensboro, David Alan Tedder and wife Amy of High Point; his sister, Rebecca Jane Tedder of Colfax; grandchildren, Lauren Gerringer, Matthew Tedder, Ashley Sledge, Sean Tedder, Bridget Whitehead, Steven Tedder and great grandchildren, Daniel, Jacob, Nemhemiah, Hannah, Jack, Stella, Abrielle, Parker and Brett.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Nick Gerringer. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Max memory to Hospice of the Piedmont 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 9, 2020.