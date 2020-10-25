Dixon, Maxine Kallam



January 3, 1929 - October 16, 2020



Maxine Kallam Dixon passed away peacefully with her beloved daughter by her side on Friday, October 16th, 2020.She was 91-years-young and had lived a full, vibrant life.



Maxine, or Mackie as her grandchildren preferred to call her, may have been pintsized physically, but she was big in so many other ways. She was hugely independent, wildly empathic, and fiercely funny. She loved to explore new places, meet new people, and find new reasons to laugh. She cared deeply about her friends and family, but she could also make a stranger quickly feel at home. She made friends everywhere she went.



She was a lover of many things: shopping with her grandchildren, eating junior bacon cheeseburgers with her son-in-law and niece, catching a movie at the theater with her daughter, and traveling on bus trips with her friends. For much of her adult life, she was a devoted member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church of Greensboro, where she spent her Sunday mornings. Nearly every week after church, she enjoyed eating with friends at the local cafeteria where they always had a big table reserved for her. She took great pride in looking her best and was an absolute stunner, with accessories to match every outfit. In addition to her many wonderful personality traits, she's also remembered for her famous mac 'n cheese and pecan pie.



Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Dixon; son, Rick Wesley Dixon; sister, Berriae Harding; and brothers, Bill Kallam(Barbara) and Obie Kallam(Alma). She leaves behind a group of adoring fans, including her daughter, Kay Dixon; son-in-law, Eric Reichard; granddaughters, Anna Reichard(Hayley) and Sydney Dixon; grandson, Trevor Dixon; brother, Frank Kallam(Frankie Ann); niece, Gail Simpson(Jimmy); and grandniece, Wendy Raines(John).



During her lifetime, Maxine contributed to countless charitable organizations. If a group asked for money, she gave, every single time, even if she only had a few dollars to share. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Rehobeth Church to support her church family or to the Hospitality House of Boone, an organization Maxine donated to time and time again.



A private, virtual celebration of her well-lived life will be held on Sunday, November 1st for family and friends. She will be buried alongside her husband at Guilford Memorial Park.



