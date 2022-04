Maxine Joan "Joannie" Smith



Butner — Maxine Joan "Joannie" Smith, 89, died Saturday, January 8, 2022. The services scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, January 21 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, have been postponed due to the weather. Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, N. Elm Street Chapel, is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2022.