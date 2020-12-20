Menu
Maxine Lemons Spivey
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Spivey, Maxine Lemons

February 19, 1928 - December 16, 2020

Maxine Lemons Spivey, 92, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Countryside Manor.

A private graveside service for family will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 21 at Gideon Grove United Methodist Church cemetery with Rev. Wanda Lancaster officiating. Pandemic guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing will apply.

A native of Rockingham County, Maxine was born on February 19, 1928 the daughter of the late Samuel G. Lemons and Myrtle Pearman Lemons. She was an active member of Gideon Grove United Methodist Church as her health allowed. She loved her church and church family. Preceding her in death were husbands Clay M. Wilson, Jr. and Glenn Spivey; daughter Kathy Young; sisters Doris L. Jones and Catherine McGee; and brother J. Wesley Lemons.

Surviving are her daughter Ann Wilson Brown and her husband, Wally, of Leicester, NC; sister Daphna L. Smith of Tucson, Arizona; step-children Glenn Conrad Spivey, Jr. (Pat) of Greensboro, Dr. David Spivey (Sherry) of Mooresville, and Marcia Spivey of Stokesdale; 5 grandchildren Chris Brown (Beverly), Scott Brown (Shannon), Amanda Marlowe (Steven), Chad Brown, and Clay Young (Taylor); great grandchildren Bayden and Canon Brown; Matthew, Erin, and Nicholas Brown; Chelsey, Hayley, Malea, and Peyten Marlowe; 6 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Authoracare Collective (Hospice), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or Gideon Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 444, Stokesdale, NC 27357.

Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Spivey family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gideon Grove United Methodist Church cemetery
NC
My deepest sympathy to Ann and all of the family. Maxine was such a wonderful person and member of Gideon Grove church. I have so many good memories of all the years growing up with her family. A special family that was loved so much.
Judy Lemmons Pegram
December 21, 2020
