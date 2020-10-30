Loggins, Maxine Via Moore
December 25, 1925 - October 28, 2020
Winston-Salem, NC – Maxine Via Moore Loggins passed away on October 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mark Harris officiating. The burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. For those in attendance, please consider others with social distancing. Also, the family requests that all participants wear a mask.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. John Spangler for his faithful and devoted care, as well as the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Center in Winston-Salem for their outstanding love and care for Maxine.
Memorials may be made to the Mental Health Association, National Alliance for the mentally ill, NAMI of Forsyth County, 27909 Birchwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 30, 2020.