Masaki, Megan Nicole Doan
Megan Nicole Doan Masaki died far too young on June 26, 2021, at the age of 35 at Moses Cone Hospital. Megan was an organ donor and in her final act of kindness gave the gift of life to others suffering from fatal disease.
Megan is survived by her husband Derrick Masaki and her three children: Hailey Doan, Jayden, and Kai Masaki; her mother Becky Wilkerson, father Jon Doan, brother Justin Doan, sister Stephanie Wilkerson, stepfather Len Wilkerson and nephew Jackson Doan. Her death was preceded by that of her grandmother and grandfather, Clara and Frank LeVeque.
Megan was born March 4, 1986, to Jon Doan and Rebecca LeVeque Wilkerson in Orlando, Florida. Megan attended high school in Brentwood, TN before moving to Greensboro in 2002. She always wanted to be a radiology technician and graduated with a degree from Forsyth Technological Radiology school, specializing in MRI technology. Megan worked as an MRI technician at Wesley Long Hospital, where her kind heart provided comfort to many patients under her care who were often frightened and unsure of their situation.
Megan was a loving and devoted mother to her three children. She cared for her family deeply and will be missed terribly by the many who loved her fierce personality and sharp sense of humor. It was no secret that Megan enjoyed the occasional pampering. It was unusual to see her without freshly manicured nails or with a hair out of place. She also treasured movie nights at home with her family, where she could dress down in sweats and snack on peanut M&M's.
Megan was a faithful Christian who attended church at Definition Church in Greensboro, NC, where her memorial service will be held on Friday, July 2, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 29, 2021.