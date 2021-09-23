Bryant, Melinda Lou (Lynn)
September 17, 1943 - September 21, 2021
Melinda Lou (Lynn) Bryant, 78, of Greensboro, N.C., went home to God in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 21st in the year of our Lord 2021.
Lynn was a loving and devoted daughter, a beloved sister, and an inspirational aunt and irreplaceable friend. She will forever be remembered for her gentle ways, the help she gave to others, and for her many accomplishments. Those who knew her well will remember her as a faithful and loyal friend. And her family will remember her laugh and sense of humor, her bigger than life smile, her great hugs, and her generosity.
Lynn was a lifelong learner who loved teaching. In her spare time she loved playing Golf, reading, watching sports, and enjoying herself with family and friends. She was a great cook and loved to celebrate the 4th of July with a cookout.
Lynn was born in Lexington, Ky. on September 17th, 1943 where she spent her early youth, moving later on with her parents and sister to Greensboro, N.C. where she attended Grimsley High School and performed in the band.
Lynn was always willing to reach out to others in need. Her special friends Ernie and Kay and Angie and Dennie can attest to their bonds of respect and amity that even death will not annul. Her memory will be forever in their hearts and in the hearts of her many other close friends and neighbors.
Lynn was a career teacher and mentor to other teachers, having first retired from the Spartanburg school system in South Carolina before moving back to North Carolina to work in the field of education before finally retiring again.
Lynn had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her family. Apart from her family life, Lynn was also an educated woman, earning degrees from Guilford College, Appalachian State, and University of South Carolina, where she earned her Doctorate in Education.
As she was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Wesley Russell Bryant and Mrs. Lucille Evans Bryant, and her brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. James W. Bryant, Lynn is survived by her sister Mrs. Frances Glaze and her husband Mr. William H. Glaze, nephew William M. Cooke and his wife Cynthia, beloved niece Ann B. Meng and her husband Steve Meng, and loving nephew David R. Cooke and his wife Scarlett. Also surviving are great-nephews Christopher Cooke and Zack Cooke, and grand-niece, Lauren Cooke.
Lynn has left her earthly body and we all grieve her loss. But we are reminded of her joyful reunion with family members in Heaven today as we look forward to the appointed time when we will see her in our Father's kingdom. Until we meet again, we love you and miss you, Lynn.
A graveside service will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Westminster Gardens.
The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Lynn's name be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2021.