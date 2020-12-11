Presnell, Melissa Jan Isley
July 17, 1962 - December 9, 2020
Melissa Jan Isley Presnell, 58, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, December 12, at First Baptist Church of Summerfield with Rev. Jerry Walker officiating. Friends are welcome to pay their respects after 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
A native of Guilford County, Melissa was born on July 17, 1962, the daughter of Douglas Wayne Isley and Lucy Parrish Isley. She was a long-time employee at Countryside Manor in the dietary department and she enjoyed knitting.
Surviving are her husband Charles M. Presnell of the home; parents Douglas and Lucy Isley of Stokesdale; brother Roger Isley, and his wife, Debbie, of Midway; nephew Korey Isley (Jessica); great nieces Emery and Aspen Isley; aunts Lois Fulp and her husband, Wayne Roberson and Etta Baker; uncle Bill Isley; and several cousins.
Memorial donations may be directed to First Baptist Church of Summerfield, 2300 Scalesville Road, Summerfield, NC 27358.
Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 11, 2020.