Melvin Thomas Helmholtz Jr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road
Eden, NC
Melvin Thomas Helmholtz, Jr.

Eden — Melvin Thomas Helmholtz, Jr., 66, died Saturday, September 4, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at Fair Funeral Home.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mel will surely be missed.. I've worked with him for the past 6+ years and he was a good friend. Just can't believe he's gone. I'm praying for his family, for strength and peace while you are dealing with his passing and all that is involved.
Dianne Murphy (Ansco & Associates)
Work
September 24, 2021
