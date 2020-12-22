Martin, Merrick Lee



Merrick Lee Martin, 55, of Rocky Mount, VA, passed away Friday, December 18, at home. Merrick was born in Eden, NC on May 15, 1965, a son of Catherine (Hampton) Ziglar, of Stoneville, NC and the late Harry Lee Martin. He graduated from MTA Diesel Mechanic School, Greensboro, NC. He was a member of Snow Creek Missionary Baptist and worked as a mechanic at Franklin County Land field, Rocky Mount, Virginia. Merrick is survived by his wife Shelia Martin of the home; one stepdaughter Tamara Daughtry, one stepson Torio Jones; one brother Vaughn Martin of Stoneville, NC and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Stanfield Mortuary Service at 3 p.m. Visitation 1 hour prior with Pastor Lewis Walton officiating.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2020.