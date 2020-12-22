Menu
Merrick Lee Martin
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Stanfield Mortuary Svc
2491 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Martin, Merrick Lee

Merrick Lee Martin, 55, of Rocky Mount, VA, passed away Friday, December 18, at home. Merrick was born in Eden, NC on May 15, 1965, a son of Catherine (Hampton) Ziglar, of Stoneville, NC and the late Harry Lee Martin. He graduated from MTA Diesel Mechanic School, Greensboro, NC. He was a member of Snow Creek Missionary Baptist and worked as a mechanic at Franklin County Land field, Rocky Mount, Virginia. Merrick is survived by his wife Shelia Martin of the home; one stepdaughter Tamara Daughtry, one stepson Torio Jones; one brother Vaughn Martin of Stoneville, NC and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Stanfield Mortuary Service at 3 p.m. Visitation 1 hour prior with Pastor Lewis Walton officiating.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Stanfield Mortuary Svc
2491 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA
Dec
23
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Stanfield Mortuary Svc
2491 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA
Rest in peace my friend we had some good times together and you will truly be missed
Terry L Johnson of Reidsville, N.C.
December 23, 2020
Tiffany Cunningham
December 23, 2020
Catherine I am so sorry for your loss. I know all too well the pain you are going through now. Know that I am praying for you. Mary
Mary D. Martin
December 23, 2020
Shirlie Anders
December 22, 2020
