Merrick Patrick Mason



Greensboro — Merrick Patrick Mason, 45, died Saturday, February 19, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. Arrangements are entrusted to Hargett-Wheeler Funeral Service, Burlington.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 2, 2022.