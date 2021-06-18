Menu
Michael Wayne Belk
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Belk, Michael Wayne

GREENSBORO - Michael Wayne Belk, 57, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his residence.

A public viewing and family visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 11 a.m until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.

For many years he was employed at Harris Teeter Distribution Center. He loved watching football and was a NY Giants fan.

Survivors include loving son, Aquan Belk; mother Jacqueline Donnell; brother, Eric Belk (Sharon); sister, Priscilla Donnell; a host of relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave, Greensboro, NC
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.