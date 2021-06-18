Belk, Michael Wayne
GREENSBORO - Michael Wayne Belk, 57, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his residence.
A public viewing and family visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 11 a.m until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.
For many years he was employed at Harris Teeter Distribution Center. He loved watching football and was a NY Giants fan.
Survivors include loving son, Aquan Belk; mother Jacqueline Donnell; brother, Eric Belk (Sharon); sister, Priscilla Donnell; a host of relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 18, 2021.