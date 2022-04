Cleveland, Michael AllenApril 24, 1953 - December 7, 2021Michael Allen Cleveland, of High Point, NC, passed away on December 7, 2021, at the age of 68 years old.Mike was born in April, 1953, to parents James and Margaret Cleveland in High Point, NC. He graduated from Ragsdale High School and attended Greensboro College. Mike was married to Marcia Oliver Cleveland for 35 years. Michael was survived by his daughters Kristin Cleveland and Amy Kierpal, husband Arek; and sisters Janet Ratledge, husband Tom, and Becky Campbell, husband Jimmy.Michael's celebration of life will held at 3 p.m., April 10, 2022, at the Weir-Jordan House in Greensboro, NC.