Cox, Michael
February 18, 1965 - November 9, 2020
Michael Wayne Cox passed away on Monday, November 9th 2020 at the age of 55. Mike was born February 18th, 1965 in El Paso, TX to Joseph and Elizabeth Cox. Mike was married to Jewel Shuping on July 10, 2016. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth. He is survived by his dad Joe and step-mom Marie of Greensboro/Climax; 3 brothers David Cox and wife Toni of Raleigh, Ross Cox and wife Young Ja of Greensboro and Donald Cox and wife Kristen of Raleigh. Mike grew up in Greensboro, NC and was active in the Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts where he achieved the rank of Quartermaster (equivalent to Eagle Scout). He was an assistant scoutmaster for troop 307 for several years. He graduated from Dudley High School. He graduated from the GTCC Diesel Mechanic program. He loved to work on trucks and diesel engines. Mike liked to help others. He also enjoyed traveling. He enjoyed amateur photography.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Mike's memory to the American Diabetes Association
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 22, 2020.