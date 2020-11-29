Covington, Michael Glenn



November 15, 2020



Michael Glenn Covington, 57, of Greensboro NC, passed away on Sun Nov 15 2020. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service and he will be interred at a later date in his hometown of Charleston SC. Mike was retired from Sears and currently employed by UPS.



Mike is predeceased by his mother, Betty Turner, and his father, Curtis Covington. He is survived by his step-Mom, Dean Covington, Goose Creek SC; sister, Donna Jackson, Longwood FL; brothers, Larry Covington, Ballwin MO, and Steve Covington, Randleman NC; step-sister, Sheryl Roberts, Goose Creek SC; and step-brother, Tommy Johnson and his wife, Debi Johnson, James Island SC.



Mike was a fun-loving guy with a great sense of humor and loved by all who met him. He loved his trips back home to Charleston, loved Folly Beach and southern bar-b-que! He will be missed by all who knew him.



