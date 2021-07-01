Menu
Michael Anthony Goad
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Goad, Michael Anthony

May 15, 1960 - June 27, 2021

MAYODAN – Michael Anthony Goad, 61, left this earthly life on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church with Reverend Stuart Jones and Reverend Garrett Collins officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the committal service at the cemetery.

Michael was born on May 15, 1960 in Guilford County. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America located in Hyde Park, NY, where he learned the art of being an accomplished chef. He was very proud of his time as the owner of Mountainside Restaurant in Mayodan and his career with several other restaurants and catering businesses. Michael was an active member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church and was the pantry coordinator for the Hands of God Ministry in Madison. He was a proud member of the Madison-Mayodan Community Choir and was known to never meet a stranger. Michael was a true hero, as his life of service and help to others will live on thanks to the wonderful team of Carolina Donor Services.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George Goad, Sr. and Elsie Edwards Goad, and maternal grandparents, Leake Hall and Hessie Collins Hall.

Survivors include his parents, George "J.R" Goad, Jr. and Ruby Hall Goad; partner, Todd Hutcherson; mother-like figure, Diane Sobey; cousins, Carolyn Cardwell, Donna Johnson, Linda Taylor, Gay Gann, Bonnie Knight and Warren Moore and a host of other cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hands of God, P.O. Box 358, Madison, NC 27025, Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, 8011 NC Hwy 704, Madison, NC 27025 or Mayodan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 219, Mayodan, NC 27027.

Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Michael mostly as one of my favorite childhood cousins/friends. He is my first cousin and only a few years younger than me. I lived with our grandparents and Mom. I would see him when Aunt Ruby and JR came up to see us. Some of my favorite times was when my cousins came to the house. My memory isn't the best anymore, but I remember spending weekends with Uncle JR, Aunt Ruby and Mike when I was around 10 years old. Also, they would take me on vacation camping trips; many of them! Me and Mike would ride bicycles, swim, go hiking, and basically just pal around everywhere. He was my best friend at that time. Later, I think around age 14, he and I grew apart. I stopped spending that much time with them. Mike was a wonderful friend. Very compassionate, easy going, and just really a lot of fun. I only saw him a few times after those years. But when I did see him, he was always his cheerful self. We talked about our childhood. Just great conversation. He was always a man on a mission. Always wanting to better himself. He had the biggest heart of anyone I have ever met in my life. I know he will be missed here on earth. I also know he is in Heaven with our lord Jesus right now. He is smiling down on all of us. I will always wish I had spent more time with him.
Jimmy Hall
Family
July 2, 2021
It breaks my heart to learn about Michael's passing. He was always one of my favorites! He always shared the best stories with me - always had a smile on his face! He WILL be missed.
Sandi Lennon
Friend
July 1, 2021
