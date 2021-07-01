Goad, Michael Anthony
May 15, 1960 - June 27, 2021
MAYODAN – Michael Anthony Goad, 61, left this earthly life on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church with Reverend Stuart Jones and Reverend Garrett Collins officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the committal service at the cemetery.
Michael was born on May 15, 1960 in Guilford County. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America located in Hyde Park, NY, where he learned the art of being an accomplished chef. He was very proud of his time as the owner of Mountainside Restaurant in Mayodan and his career with several other restaurants and catering businesses. Michael was an active member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church and was the pantry coordinator for the Hands of God Ministry in Madison. He was a proud member of the Madison-Mayodan Community Choir and was known to never meet a stranger. Michael was a true hero, as his life of service and help to others will live on thanks to the wonderful team of Carolina Donor Services.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George Goad, Sr. and Elsie Edwards Goad, and maternal grandparents, Leake Hall and Hessie Collins Hall.
Survivors include his parents, George "J.R" Goad, Jr. and Ruby Hall Goad; partner, Todd Hutcherson; mother-like figure, Diane Sobey; cousins, Carolyn Cardwell, Donna Johnson, Linda Taylor, Gay Gann, Bonnie Knight and Warren Moore and a host of other cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hands of God, P.O. Box 358, Madison, NC 27025, Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, 8011 NC Hwy 704, Madison, NC 27025 or Mayodan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 219, Mayodan, NC 27027.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 1, 2021.