I remember Michael mostly as one of my favorite childhood cousins/friends. He is my first cousin and only a few years younger than me. I lived with our grandparents and Mom. I would see him when Aunt Ruby and JR came up to see us. Some of my favorite times was when my cousins came to the house. My memory isn't the best anymore, but I remember spending weekends with Uncle JR, Aunt Ruby and Mike when I was around 10 years old. Also, they would take me on vacation camping trips; many of them! Me and Mike would ride bicycles, swim, go hiking, and basically just pal around everywhere. He was my best friend at that time. Later, I think around age 14, he and I grew apart. I stopped spending that much time with them. Mike was a wonderful friend. Very compassionate, easy going, and just really a lot of fun. I only saw him a few times after those years. But when I did see him, he was always his cheerful self. We talked about our childhood. Just great conversation. He was always a man on a mission. Always wanting to better himself. He had the biggest heart of anyone I have ever met in my life. I know he will be missed here on earth. I also know he is in Heaven with our lord Jesus right now. He is smiling down on all of us. I will always wish I had spent more time with him.

Jimmy Hall Family July 2, 2021