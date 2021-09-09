Michael David (Mike) Harville died peacefully at Beacon Place on September 5, 2021, following an extended battle with cancer.
Mike was born in Greensboro, NC on July 11, 1952, the son of Charlie and Anna Harville. He attended Appalachian State University, and spent most of his career working in retail in Maryland.
In 2003, he returned to his Greensboro roots and within a short time he established himself as an expert in the field of all things Mid-Century Modern. His space at Antique Market Place was popular with many devoted customers and friends, and he loved searching for and finding treasures for them.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jack. He is survived by his spouse, Brantley Preston; his son, David Harville; brothers Bobby Harville (Faye) and Jimmy Harville; sisters Linda Bostick, Mary Ann Harville (Joe Cline), Cindy Keating, Suzanne Harville and Jeanne Roberts (John); sister-in-law Nancy Harville; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mike's family expresses deep gratitude to Dr. Eric Neijstrom and the staff of Novant Medical Center, Kernersville, and to Nancy McAllister, Jenny Prevatt, and the entire staff of AuthoraCare Greensboro (Hospice) for their compassionate care.
Memorial gifts may be made to AuthoraCare Collective Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro 27405.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
David
Family
September 14, 2021
David
Family
September 14, 2021
David
Family
September 14, 2021
David
Family
September 14, 2021
Here´s some pics of how I´m gonna remember him I´d thought I´d share.
David
Family
September 14, 2021
I worked for years with Mike in Maryland. He was a hoot, and a beautiful soul! Condolences to his family and loved ones!
Kelly Stout Klein
Friend
September 13, 2021
My deepest condolences. I will keep you all in my prayers. Please remember Psalms 116:15, Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.
Ashley Dickens
Friend
September 11, 2021
My sincerest condolences from the Anton family on the loss of Mike. We knew him for only 5 years in our youth on Beverly Place and remember him fondly as a fun loving, mischievous, sweet heart who knew how to encourage and lift people up. I am so thankful I had the opportunity to reconnect with him in August of 2016 when I had dinner with him and Brantley. Same fun loving, mischievous, sweetheart after 50 years. My memory of him will be forever in my heart.
Sylvia Anton
Friend
September 10, 2021
My condolences to this family over Mike's passing. He was a bright light in this, ofttimes, dark world. I am a Facebook friend and we crossed paths in high school. I have followed his journey, praying for his college healing. He has won that war. Sad as that seems in this hour, I know in time all that has come to pass will show purpose and Mike will always be remembered as a kind man with excellent knowledge of an era of design to which he was an expert. Fly high Michael!! We already miss you.
Annette Wood
Friend
September 10, 2021
My heart and prayers to out to Cindy and family. I know Mike was a kind man who will truly be missed.
Melissa Parker
September 9, 2021
Please accept my sympathy to the family and loved ones of Mike. I enjoyed having him help me, the years he used to work in the Bradburn Gallery at the High Point Market. He was always upbeat and a pleasure to talk to. I would also see him, on occasion , in his space at the Antique Marketplace. He was in his element. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.