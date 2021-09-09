Harville, Michael David



Michael David (Mike) Harville died peacefully at Beacon Place on September 5, 2021, following an extended battle with cancer.



Mike was born in Greensboro, NC on July 11, 1952, the son of Charlie and Anna Harville. He attended Appalachian State University, and spent most of his career working in retail in Maryland.



In 2003, he returned to his Greensboro roots and within a short time he established himself as an expert in the field of all things Mid-Century Modern. His space at Antique Market Place was popular with many devoted customers and friends, and he loved searching for and finding treasures for them.



He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jack. He is survived by his spouse, Brantley Preston; his son, David Harville; brothers Bobby Harville (Faye) and Jimmy Harville; sisters Linda Bostick, Mary Ann Harville (Joe Cline), Cindy Keating, Suzanne Harville and Jeanne Roberts (John); sister-in-law Nancy Harville; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Mike's family expresses deep gratitude to Dr. Eric Neijstrom and the staff of Novant Medical Center, Kernersville, and to Nancy McAllister, Jenny Prevatt, and the entire staff of AuthoraCare Greensboro (Hospice) for their compassionate care.



Memorial gifts may be made to AuthoraCare Collective Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro 27405.



A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2021.