I can honestly say I never saw the hard side of Mike. He was always so sweet when he came to Jack´s...loving on our kids and grandchildren, joking around and having a cup of coffee in the afternoons. We thought of him as family and knew we had a great friend in him and Carol. He let my grandkids have a ride on his horse one afternoon and we celebrated Christmas Eve mass with he and carol and we got to see him in his Knights of Columbus uniform. He loved my Aunt Kitty and was so kind to her. I will surely miss a friend like him. Praying you to find comfort as only God can give

Kathy Sykes July 8, 2021