Kennedy, Michael "Mike" "Mickey" Joseph
May 29, 1942 - July 3, 2021
Just after midnight on Saturday, July 3, 2021, Michael "Mike" "Mickey" Joseph Kennedy, Jr. passed away.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 pm and again from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro.
Mike was diagnosed three weeks ago with a severe case of bone cancer, which spread like wildfire. As you know, he was a fighter that kept pushing right up to the very end. He was very humble in excepting that his time was coming. If you knew the man, you certainly knew he surely had two sides. A super hard ass at times but, not too many had seen his compassionate side. We always said he was hard on the outside to protect the soft core within. Depending on how well you knew us as a family, you know we had some difficult years, but nobody could replace the man he has been for his grandson, Brandon. We were able to get him home last week. We say one of the biggest reasons he wanted to be home was for his lil dog four legged fur baby, Tina and his family since he could only have two visitors in the hospital. In the last week, we heard so many great stories of the past about his family and friends. He taught us a lot and we would not be the people we are today without him. We share many of the same qualities and love for others. Mike was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, and retired from Grumman after 40 years of employment.
In addition to his parents, Michael and Margaret Kennedy, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mariann.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Kennedy; his children, Steven, Kathy, Danny, Kim, and Tim; his wonderful grandchildren; his brother, Patrick Kennedy; and his beloved dogs.
We love you Dad. You'll never be forgotten. Sometimes we feel that we never told each other enough but, we know that you knew it. Love you forever.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Burlington, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215 or to Tunnels to Towers Organization, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 5, 2021.