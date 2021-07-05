Menu
Michael "Mickey" Joseph "Mike" Kennedy
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Kennedy, Michael "Mike" "Mickey" Joseph

May 29, 1942 - July 3, 2021

Just after midnight on Saturday, July 3, 2021, Michael "Mike" "Mickey" Joseph Kennedy, Jr. passed away.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 pm and again from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro.

Mike was diagnosed three weeks ago with a severe case of bone cancer, which spread like wildfire. As you know, he was a fighter that kept pushing right up to the very end. He was very humble in excepting that his time was coming. If you knew the man, you certainly knew he surely had two sides. A super hard ass at times but, not too many had seen his compassionate side. We always said he was hard on the outside to protect the soft core within. Depending on how well you knew us as a family, you know we had some difficult years, but nobody could replace the man he has been for his grandson, Brandon. We were able to get him home last week. We say one of the biggest reasons he wanted to be home was for his lil dog four legged fur baby, Tina and his family since he could only have two visitors in the hospital. In the last week, we heard so many great stories of the past about his family and friends. He taught us a lot and we would not be the people we are today without him. We share many of the same qualities and love for others. Mike was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, and retired from Grumman after 40 years of employment.

In addition to his parents, Michael and Margaret Kennedy, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mariann.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Kennedy; his children, Steven, Kathy, Danny, Kim, and Tim; his wonderful grandchildren; his brother, Patrick Kennedy; and his beloved dogs.

We love you Dad. You'll never be forgotten. Sometimes we feel that we never told each other enough but, we know that you knew it. Love you forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Burlington, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215 or to Tunnels to Towers Organization, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Jul
8
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Jul
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
I want to send my prayers to the family. I know Mike from boarding my horse at circle S a while back. Mike was a very genuine and humble guy. He helped me a couple of times with transporting my (injured) horse and I will never forget the times he has helped. I don't doubt in on second he has helped many other people throughout his life. It was a great pleasure to met him and I know he will be greatly missed.
Christine Houlberg
Friend
August 2, 2021
RIP my friend. Praying for the family.
Donnie Mclamb
Friend
July 9, 2021
I can honestly say I never saw the hard side of Mike. He was always so sweet when he came to Jack´s...loving on our kids and grandchildren, joking around and having a cup of coffee in the afternoons. We thought of him as family and knew we had a great friend in him and Carol. He let my grandkids have a ride on his horse one afternoon and we celebrated Christmas Eve mass with he and carol and we got to see him in his Knights of Columbus uniform. He loved my Aunt Kitty and was so kind to her. I will surely miss a friend like him. Praying you to find comfort as only God can give
Kathy Sykes
July 8, 2021
Dear Kennedy family I knew Mike through the Knights and he was a nice guy and hard worker, especially as an Officer of the Knight Club building. Ma he rest painlessly in the arms of Our Lord
Thomas O'Hanlon
July 7, 2021
Dear Kennedy family--My condolences to all of you. I knew Mike through the Knights for many years. He was always a nice guy and a hard worker; especially being an officer of the Knights Club building. May he rest painlessly in the arms of Our Lord
THOMAS O'HANLON
July 7, 2021
In loving memory of a Brother Knight. May your family be comforted by your love for them, cherished memories, their faith in Jesus Christ, and the support of friends.
Jack Mergner
Other
July 6, 2021
Our deepest condolences
Robustello Family
Friend
July 5, 2021
May Michael, Rest in Peace in the hands of God, as he watches over you all. God bless.
Peter Rizzo
Friend
July 5, 2021
