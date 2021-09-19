Myrick, Michael



August 18, 1955 - September 4, 2021



Michael Jack Myrick was born August 18, 1955, and passed away peacefully at Hospice of High Point, NC on September 4, 2021.



Mike graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1977 with a degree in accounting. Mike quickly earned the Certified Public Accountant designation (CPA) and worked as a CPA in public accounting his entire work career that spanned 44 years. He began his career with Strand Skees Jones and Company in 1977 and ended his career with Aprio LLP a top 50 accounting firm. Mike was known for his extraordinary work ethic, attention to detail and his ability to resolve the most complex tax and accounting issues. He made many friends during his work career and will be missed by all who had the opportunity to work beside him. Mike loved to travel, at every opportunity and in particular to Key West and New Orleans. Mike was known for his love for many varieties of food and craft beer. He was envied for his ability to never gain weight while enjoying being a food and beer connoisseur. Mike leaves behind a sister Nancy Mayer and bother-in-law Ray Mayer of Canton Michigan, friends William Cudworth of Browns Summit NC, Jeff Bowermaster of Greensboro NC and Peter Winslow of Asheville, NC.



A gathering of remembrance and celebration for Mike's life is scheduled for 11:30 AM, September 26, 2021, by the statue of General Greene in the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, 2332 New Garden Road. All who knew Mike are welcome and encouraged to attend.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street Greensboro NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.