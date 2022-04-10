Phillips, Michael Ray
September 16, 1943 - April 2, 2022
Michael Ray Phillips, age 78 of Grayson, GA, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, a day before his loving wife, Jacqueline McKee Phillips, passed. Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents, James Sumpter Phillips, Jr. & Elsie Grimes Phillips, and brother Ronald Phillips. He is survived by his children, Tim & Sheryl Phillips of NC; Shane & Nicole Phillips of NC; Todd Phillips of GA, Tracy Dunlap of GA; Todd & Brooke Callahan of NC and sister & partner Debbie Harris & Gary Hartman of TX; seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.