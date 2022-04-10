Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Ray Phillips
FUNERAL HOME
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA
Phillips, Michael Ray

September 16, 1943 - April 2, 2022

Michael Ray Phillips, age 78 of Grayson, GA, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, a day before his loving wife, Jacqueline McKee Phillips, passed. Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents, James Sumpter Phillips, Jr. & Elsie Grimes Phillips, and brother Ronald Phillips. He is survived by his children, Tim & Sheryl Phillips of NC; Shane & Nicole Phillips of NC; Todd Phillips of GA, Tracy Dunlap of GA; Todd & Brooke Callahan of NC and sister & partner Debbie Harris & Gary Hartman of TX; seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Tim Stewart Funeral Home
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.