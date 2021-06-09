Thank you everyone for sending love and thank you mom for helping me adia and elly through all this. i know it has been hard for everyone but thank you all for the support. it really helps, i know im not very good at sharing how i feel and i know it seems like i dont care about this but its really hard for me you all are helping so much so thank you.
beau (olivia) radford
Family
February 15, 2022
Sending prayers, thoughts and hugs to all. So sorry to hear this news.
Michele Foster
June 16, 2021
Amy,
Brenda and I are so sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. May the Lord´s presence be known to you and your family in a real way during this sad and trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sincerely,
Kent and Brenda
Kent
Friend
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mike's passing Mr.and Mrs.Radford.May he RIP......