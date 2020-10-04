Vestal, Michael Robey
Mr. Michael (Mike) Robey Vestal, 66, of McGrady NC, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with multiple myeloma and more recently, leukemia. He was born in Surry County to Buddy James Vestal and Emaline Mitchell Vestal. Mr. Vestal retired from a long career working with dear friends at Baity's Tire Sales in Greensboro. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved living in the mountains and taking trips to the Outer Banks with his extended family, a tradition he started many years ago. He enjoyed several hunting trips traveling out west with his son and friends. He most cherished spending time with family and friends. Surviving are his daughter, Sunny Vestal Woodie (Jeromey); son, Casey Vestal (Amanda); three grandchildren, Dillon Vestal (Abbi), Jake Vestal, and Anna Vestal; father, Buddy Vestal; two brothers, Mitch Vestal (Bonnie) and Stephen Vestal; two sisters, Beth Reavis (Zach) and Jayme Vestal; also surviving are aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, as well as many cousins and special friends. Preceding him in death was his mother and a brother, Mark Vestal. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, 1702 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699 or to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
