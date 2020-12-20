Menu
Mike Bailey
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Bailey, Mike

1939 - 2020

Mr. Mike Bailey, 80, of Greensboro, passed away Thursday, December 17th, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service officiated by Pastor Ken Klein and Pastor Scott Simmons, Mike's nephew.

Mr. Bailey proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from Hardware Distributors as a warehouse supervisor. He volunteered with the Boys Scouts of America for over fifty years serving as a scout master with troop #217. Mike was a longtime member of Christ Wesleyan Church serving as a trustee, a Sunday school teacher, and a camp director through the church at Umstead Park in Raleigh and Victory Mountain Camp in Sophia.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Bailey and Myrtle Oldham; his sister Bonnie Simmons; and a granddaughter, Ereka Bailey.

Mike is survived by his children, Debbie Bailey of Greensboro, Steve Bailey of Greensboro, Brian Bailey and wife Michelle of Greensboro, and Betsy Morrissey of San Marcos, California; sister, Paddy Bailey of Villa Rica, Georgia. Also surviving are his grandchildren Scott Napier, Amber Napier, Chad Bailey, Carlin Bailey and Blake Bailey; great-grandchildren Caleb Bailey, Bailee Napier, Kiley Edwards, Raegan Edwards, and Madilyn Edwards, and Ivy Bailey.

Family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Tuesday, December 22nd at Christ Wesleyan Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Wesleyan Church, 2400 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Christ Wesleyan Church
2400 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
George Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike´s dedication to the Boy Scouts of America impacted so many young lives.
Dan Dobbins
January 1, 2021
Debbie we are truly sry for the loss of your Dad. He was such a nice neighbor. We will miss waving at him from across the road.
Floyd Family and Kat
December 24, 2020
RIP cousin. All the services you provided for your community will always be a star on your board of life.
Butch and Kenny Bailey
December 22, 2020
Hunter Cole
December 22, 2020
Christel Jones
December 22, 2020
Mike, Thanks for being a friend and fellow scouter through the years. Your passing leaves a void in our lives. Happy trails.
Larry Warlick
December 22, 2020
What a wonderful Christian warrior and friend! Mike was the epitome of Christian faithfulness, devotion and integrity. His tireless service to His church, community and Savior was truly an example for us all.
Pastor Keith Carroll
December 21, 2020
Debbie, I am very sorry for the loss of your father. He was a friendly and kind person to everyone. He will be missed. Blessings and sympathy, Betty McHone
Betty McHone
December 21, 2020
With our deepest and heartfelt sympathy. Mike was such a wonderful man . We have wonderful memories of him when we attended Christ Wesleyan. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jean Coble McCormick
December 20, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Mike´s passing. He was truly a great friend and mentor to me. I met Mike through the scouting program while I was a professional scouter. Mike was always supportive and willing to lend a hand. Several times we traveled to Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico which were some of the most memorable times in my life. Mike served on camp staffs, and program committees that benefited many youth. He was a friend and role model to all who knew him. I will miss him but will always remember the times we shared together. May God bless your soul, Mike Bailey.
Dan Dobbins
December 20, 2020
Mike was someone we always enjoyed talking with at the Powwows. He will be missed. He and Alfred helped me for year during the holidays with the 50 mile hike. He was great fun to be around.
Ken and Linda Shahbaz
December 20, 2020
Mike will be missed. My prayers go out to all his family. He was a Scouter that had a positive influence on youth and adults.
Ted Williams
December 20, 2020
Sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I will remember his leadership and example in adult leader training with the BSA.
Mark Cable
December 20, 2020
Mike was a wonderful man that I met through Boy Scouts. He was a wonderful friend to my grandparents, Alfred and Shirley Giles. I know he touched many lives and will be missed. Now they are all back together talking about flutes and drums.
Stephanie Lanier
December 20, 2020
Mike was a great friend and brother in Christ he will certainly be missed
Ralph Stevenson
December 20, 2020
Hard to express all my feelings about this remarkable man, while his death is a devastating loss to so many lives he affected, I'm grateful that he was a part of mine since as long as a person can remember and I'll cherish many many wonderful memories of "uncle Mike"...I KNOW your best bud , brother in Christ welcomed you with open arms up in Heaven! To all family your in my thoughts prayers always... Love to you all!
Ashley Trollinger Black
December 19, 2020
