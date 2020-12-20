Bailey, Mike1939 - 2020Mr. Mike Bailey, 80, of Greensboro, passed away Thursday, December 17th, 2020 at his residence.Funeral will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service officiated by Pastor Ken Klein and Pastor Scott Simmons, Mike's nephew.Mr. Bailey proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from Hardware Distributors as a warehouse supervisor. He volunteered with the Boys Scouts of America for over fifty years serving as a scout master with troop #217. Mike was a longtime member of Christ Wesleyan Church serving as a trustee, a Sunday school teacher, and a camp director through the church at Umstead Park in Raleigh and Victory Mountain Camp in Sophia.He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Bailey and Myrtle Oldham; his sister Bonnie Simmons; and a granddaughter, Ereka Bailey.Mike is survived by his children, Debbie Bailey of Greensboro, Steve Bailey of Greensboro, Brian Bailey and wife Michelle of Greensboro, and Betsy Morrissey of San Marcos, California; sister, Paddy Bailey of Villa Rica, Georgia. Also surviving are his grandchildren Scott Napier, Amber Napier, Chad Bailey, Carlin Bailey and Blake Bailey; great-grandchildren Caleb Bailey, Bailee Napier, Kiley Edwards, Raegan Edwards, and Madilyn Edwards, and Ivy Bailey.Family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Tuesday, December 22nd at Christ Wesleyan Church.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Wesleyan Church, 2400 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407.