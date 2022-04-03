Jones, Mikel A.



April 9, 1968 - March 25, 2022



Mikel Anthony Jones of Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He left this world suddenly on March 25th.



He was born on April 9, 1968, in Cookeville, Tennessee to Leroy Jones and Maron Middleton. After graduating high school in Florence, South Carolina, Mikel got his undergraduate degree from Ole Miss and attended grad school at the University of Illinois.



Mikel loved to perform whether it was on the stage in his younger years or making everyone he knew laugh with impressions, comedy routines, or really bad, dad jokes. He had just about settled on being a lifelong bachelor until he met the love of his life, Gina. They were married for 21 years and together they had a beautiful son, Jackson.



Mikel was an amazing dad. He beamed at the mere mention of his boy and couldn't have been prouder of the smart, talented, and ridiculously handsome man Jackson has become.



Mikel was also an active member of his church, CCMP (Community Church of Mount Pleasant). He had a strong faith in God and cherished his church family as much as his own.



Anyone who knew him loved him. His big personality and wacky sense of humor were pure sunshine in many lives. He will truly be missed.



Mikel is survived by his wife, Gina; his son, Jackson; his father, Leroy; his mother, Maron and her husband, Hugh; his two sisters, Susan and Jennifer; and many friends.



A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Wilkinson Funeral Home



100 Branchview Drive NE



PO Box 344



Concord, NC 28025



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.