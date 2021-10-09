Billingsley, Mildred Marie
November 28, 1925 - October 6, 2021
Mildred Marie "Britt" Billingsley, 95, of Reidsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Brookdale of Reidsville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Reidsville Alliance Church with Rev. Peter Dodge and Rev. Stephen Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Reidsville Alliance Church on Saturday, October 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. and other times at her residence.
Mildred was born in Rockingham County to the late Edmond Billingsley and Pearl Carter Billingsley. She was a lifelong resident of Reidsville where she worked with the American Tobacco Company for over 40 years and loved her monthly breakfast club meeting with other retirees. She was a 1943 graduate of Reidsville High School and attended Elon College. She was a charter member of the Alliance Church for over 80 years where she was a Sunday school teacher, Aglow Bible study leader, deaconess, and member of the Alliance Women. She was a member and past president of the Westwood Home Extension Club and enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the Reidsville School System. Family was everything to her and she was the namesake for six of her nieces, Brenda, Joyce, Laura, Holly, Diantha and Raegan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Dillard ( Norma) Billingsley and Charlie (Doris) Billingsley; brother-in-law, Johnny Pulliam; nephews, Barry and Bill Billingsley.
She is survived by her brother, J.T. (Louise) Billingsley, and sister, Dot Pulliam; nieces and nephews, Faith Billingsley, Brenda (Louis) Williams, Joyce Priddy, Wayne (Betty) Billingsley, Kenneth (Debra) Billingsley, Paul (Christy) Pulliam, Roger (Phyllis) Billingsley and Diantha (Mike) McKinney.
Britt felt strongly about digging wells in Africa and the family requests that contributions be made to The Water Project, P.O. Box 3353, Concord, NH 03302-3353 or C&MA, Christian and Missionary Alliance, Office of Donor Accounting, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Brookdale of Reidsville.
Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 9, 2021.