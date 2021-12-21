Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Slaton "Jo" Davidson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Davidson, Mildred "Jo" Slaton

March 25, 1937 - December 19, 2021

Mrs. Mildred "Jo" Slaton Davidson went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Southside Baptist Church with Dr. Howard McNeill and Rev. Steve Walsh officiating. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the church.

Jo was born March 25, 1937 in Gaston County to the late Robert Donnie and Rose Lee Rushing Slaton. She was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church, where she held many offices. She ministered in the nursery for many years and loved all of the children she kept. She was a homemaker and loved and cherished her family more than anything.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Slaton, and a sister, Jewel Capps.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, James L. Davidson; 3 children, Jeffrey Davidson, Susan Davidson Pruitt (Darren) and Julia Davidson Morgan (Doc); 5 grandchildren, Ashley Pruitt Welborn, Andrew Davidson, Zachary Pruitt, Carly Morgan and Abby Morgan; 1 great-grandchild, Harper Slaton Welborn; and 2 special nieces, Jayne Ratchford (Gene) and Kim Helton (Lynn).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 1001 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Davidson family with funeral arrangements.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Southside Baptist Church
NC
Dec
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Southside Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George Brothers Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Heather Snow
December 22, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Jo's passing. She was a very nice lady and a wonderful neighbor. The Troup family Dolores, Kimberly, Samantha and Sammy and Selena
Dolores M Troup
Friend
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results