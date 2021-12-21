Davidson, Mildred "Jo" Slaton



March 25, 1937 - December 19, 2021



Mrs. Mildred "Jo" Slaton Davidson went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Southside Baptist Church with Dr. Howard McNeill and Rev. Steve Walsh officiating. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the church.



Jo was born March 25, 1937 in Gaston County to the late Robert Donnie and Rose Lee Rushing Slaton. She was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church, where she held many offices. She ministered in the nursery for many years and loved all of the children she kept. She was a homemaker and loved and cherished her family more than anything.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Slaton, and a sister, Jewel Capps.



Survivors include her husband of 66 years, James L. Davidson; 3 children, Jeffrey Davidson, Susan Davidson Pruitt (Darren) and Julia Davidson Morgan (Doc); 5 grandchildren, Ashley Pruitt Welborn, Andrew Davidson, Zachary Pruitt, Carly Morgan and Abby Morgan; 1 great-grandchild, Harper Slaton Welborn; and 2 special nieces, Jayne Ratchford (Gene) and Kim Helton (Lynn).



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 1001 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Davidson family with funeral arrangements.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2021.