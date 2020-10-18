McCulloch, Mildred Ellen



May 18, 1944 - October 14, 2020



PLEASANT GARDEN - Mildred "Memc" Ellen McCulloch, 76, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, surrounded by family at Beacon Place following a long illness.



She was preceded in death by her parents Carl "Bud" Allen McCulloch and Frances "Frankie" Harris McCulloch.



Mildred was in the last graduating class of Pleasant Garden High School where she got an award for being the fastest typist. She was a former telephone operator and motel manager. She enjoyed cooking – ice box pies and baked beans were her potluck staples – gardening, hunting collectible treasures at thrift stores, following NASCAR and playing cards. One of her proudest achievements was restoring her father's 1958 Ford Skyliner convertible and showing it at car shows. She loved Christmas and was a lifelong Elvis fan. Spending summers with her grandchildren and hosting July 4th celebrations were some of her fondest memories. She found joy in her pets and was cast (along with some of her friends) in two crowd scenes in the movie "Susie's Hope."



She is survived by husband Jerry Jones; sister Sarah Daffron (Larry); children Carl Wilson (Hannah Hall), Lora Wilson Routh (Erick Zuniga) and Allen Frady (Karen); grandchildren Oran, Sara and Adam Routh, Austin McKay and Nathan Frady, and Ellah Wilson.



A private memorial service will be held at a later time.



Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Greensboro (Beacon Place) or the SPCA.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 18, 2020.