Henderson, Mildred (Millie) Blalock
March 18, 1935 - June 30, 2021
Mildred (Millie) Blalock Henderson of High Point, North Carolina departed this life on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. Born in Sevierville, Tennessee on March 18, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Cleo Blalock and Dora Bales Blalock. She grew up in Sevierville with her three siblings. She had many sweet, funny stories about family trips and adventures with her sister, brothers and cousins. Millie married Mack Bryan Henderson on January 22, 1953. They moved to High Point in 1965, where they raised their daughter, made lifelong friendships and enjoyed life together.
Millie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, nana and great-nana. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bobby Irvin, of High Point; two granddaughters, Hannah Irvin, of Atlanta, Georgia and Sarah Wood and her husband, Surry, of Raleigh, North Carolina; two great-granddaughters, Margaret Wood and Charlotte Wood, of Raleigh, North Carolina; her sister, Betty Jo Justus, of Seymour, Tennessee; two sisters-in-law, Katie Cook Blalock, of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Dorothy Henderson Yarberry, of Kodak, Tennessee; two nieces and four nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Mack Bryan Henderson, and her brothers, John Edd Blalock and L.E. Blalock.
Millie lived a full and happy life. She was active in her church and her community. As a member of First United Methodist Church of High Point, she was involved in the Wesley Sunday School Class, the Sunshine Circle, and served on various church committees through the years. She loved playing golf with members of the Oak Hollow Ladies Golf Association and High Point Country Club Ladies Golf Association. Millie had dear friendships with many of her fellow "Happy Hackers" and the ABCD Golf Society friends. For 48 years, she bowled on Wednesday mornings with a ladies bowling league. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Salvation Army, Furniture City Women's Club of High Point and the Guild of High Point Regional Hospital. She enjoyed playing canasta and bridge with her special card ladies. Millie was an avid traveler and visited many places around the world throughout her life. Maintaining an immaculate yard and growing flowers brought her much satisfaction.
Millie's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She had a very special relationship with each of her granddaughters, who adored her. She was very proud of her little great-granddaughters and looked forward to time spent with "the little girls." Millie was always happy to be part of any family celebration and she treated her family to many special Christmas trips. She and her daughter often took road trips to visit her granddaughters, extended family members and friends. Millie had a kind heart and found great pleasure in helping others. She enjoyed laughing and sharing happiness with everyone around her. She treasured her friends and enjoyed making memories with each of them. She will be missed.
Many sincere thanks to the Home Instead of Lexington girls that Millie loved (Ana, Bonnie, Caitlin, Elaine, Kathryn and Mary) and to the caring nurses and CNAs with Hospice of the Piedmont. Also, a very special thank you to our precious friend, Lucy Rush.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of High Point with Rev. Willis Greene officiating. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service in the Epworth Room at the church. A private family interment will take place earlier in the day at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her remembrance may be made to First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27262, Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27272, or the charity of your choice
.
"Life is short and we do not have too much time to gladden the hearts of those who walk this way with us. So, be swift to love and make haste to be kind." Henri-Frederic Amiel
