Mildred "Millie" Lancaster



Eden — Mildred "Millie" Lancaster, 62, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A funeral service will be held September 17 at 2 p.m. at New Beginning Apostolic Church, 687 Shady Grove Rd. Fair Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2021.