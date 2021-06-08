Lewey, Mildred Marie
July 11, 1923 - June 1, 2021
Mildred Marie Lewey, 97, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 at Hospice Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 803 Sixteenth Street, Greensboro, NC.
Mildred was born July 11, 1923 in Rockingham County and lived most of her life in Greensboro. She enjoyed the beach, the sun, her church and her family and friends. Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She truly believed in Jesus and looked forward to going home after leaving this world.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Horace M. Lewey Sr., a son, James Richard Lewey, a daughter, Rilla Marianne Reynolds, a grandson, Jake Groninger and a son-in-law, James Newsome. Survivors include her son, Horace Marvin Lewey Jr., daughter, Marie Newsome, granddaughters, Stacey Cruz, Jenny King, Bonnie Knott, Kristin Lewey and Jessie Groninger; great-grandchildren, Denver Cruz, Julie Cruz, Dominic Cruz, Dylan King, Calab King, Millie Phillips, Whitney Reynolds, Blake Stout, Dakota Locklear, Dana Greeson, Tony Greeson Jr., and Autumn Groninger; and great-great-grandchild Sophia Stout.
Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 8, 2021.