Mildred McClintock Moser
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Mildred McClintock Moser

Pleasant Garden — Mildred McClintock Moser, 96, died Monday, June 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6103 Appomattox Rd., Climax. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
6103 Appomattox Road, Climax, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Blessings to Mildred's family for the precious time you shared with her. She was a gracious, beautiful, and Angel of God. It was a pleasure to know her. Her kindness was evident in any conversation. My condolences and peace be with you.
Karen Barbone
June 24, 2021
