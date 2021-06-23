Mildred McClintock Moser



Pleasant Garden — Mildred McClintock Moser, 96, died Monday, June 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6103 Appomattox Rd., Climax. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.