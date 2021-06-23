Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Mildred McClintock Moser
Pleasant Garden — Mildred McClintock Moser, 96, died Monday, June 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6103 Appomattox Rd., Climax. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
1 Entry
Blessings to Mildred's family for the precious time you shared with her. She was a gracious, beautiful, and Angel of God. It was a pleasure to know her. Her kindness was evident in any conversation. My condolences and peace be with you.