Mildred Clapp Woodall
Reidsville — Mildred Clapp Woodall, 93, of Reidsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Reidlawn Cemetery with Rev. Tom Miller officiating.
Mildred was born in Rockingham County to the late Charlie Clapp and Bessie Clapp. She graduated from Reidsville Highschool and worked as a secretary for numerous businesses in town for years. She was a faithful charter member of Faith Christian Church. She was an extremely generous woman, who treated her family to lunch monthly for many years at Pizza Station and later Fursty's Pizza. "Mid" was well known for her flowers and garden. Most of all she loved her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her three sisters, Beulah Hardin, Ruth Walker and Franchis Clapp.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Otis Woodall; canine companion, Whitey along with numerous nieces, nephews and a loving extended family.
Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2021.