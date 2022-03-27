Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred DeBoe Younts
1919 - 2022
BORN
1919
DIED
2022
Younts, Mildred DeBoe

September 24, 1919 - March 24, 2022

Mildred DeBoe Younts, 102, passed away on March 24, 2022 at Friends Homes West in Greensboro, N.C. She was a native of Greensboro and quite the historian concerning people, places and events.

She was predeceased by her parents, Carl A. and Ione DeBoe Younts.

She graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1937 and from Women's College (now UNC-G) in 1941. After living a brief time in Washington, D.C., she returned to Greensboro and worked for the Internal Revenue for more than 30 years, at which time she retired. She was a faithful member of West Market Street United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Morris Sunday School Class.

Her love of animals, sense of gratitude, giving spirit, quick wit and ready smile defined her. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by very special cousins and their spouses and children: Laura Murray Herring, Lindy Murray Daughtry, George (Steve) Stevens, and Susie Stevens Harris.

The family wishes to thank the staff in Assisted Living and Health Care at Friends Homes West for their faithful, kind, and loving care during the years Mildred resided there.

There will be a private graveside service for the family on Monday March 28, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program, PO Box 77393, Greensboro, NC 27417-7393 or the charity of your choice

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.