Younts, Mildred DeBoe
September 24, 1919 - March 24, 2022
Mildred DeBoe Younts, 102, passed away on March 24, 2022 at Friends Homes West in Greensboro, N.C. She was a native of Greensboro and quite the historian concerning people, places and events.
She was predeceased by her parents, Carl A. and Ione DeBoe Younts.
She graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1937 and from Women's College (now UNC-G) in 1941. After living a brief time in Washington, D.C., she returned to Greensboro and worked for the Internal Revenue for more than 30 years, at which time she retired. She was a faithful member of West Market Street United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Morris Sunday School Class.
Her love of animals, sense of gratitude, giving spirit, quick wit and ready smile defined her. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
She is survived by very special cousins and their spouses and children: Laura Murray Herring, Lindy Murray Daughtry, George (Steve) Stevens, and Susie Stevens Harris.
The family wishes to thank the staff in Assisted Living and Health Care at Friends Homes West for their faithful, kind, and loving care during the years Mildred resided there.
There will be a private graveside service for the family on Monday March 28, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program, PO Box 77393, Greensboro, NC 27417-7393 or the charity of your choice
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.