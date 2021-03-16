Menu
Millicent Bridges Staley
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Staley, Millicent Bridges

Millicent Bridges Staley, 89, passed away March 14, 2021.

A 12 p.m. graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Guilford Memorial Park.

She was born July 2, 1931 in Guilford County, NC to the late Herbert and Kathrine Bridges. Millicent was a homemaker and always had a good sense of humor. She also enjoyed her shopping trips to downtown Greensboro.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Alfred Morris Staley.

She is survived by sons, Howard Staley (Sandra) and Alfred Staley (Carol). Additionally, she is survived by 4 grandchildren, Mitchell Staley, Howard Staley, Jr. (Erica), Wendy Willard (Wayne), Stormy Bleiberg (Tommy) and 5 great-grandchildren. She also had 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Staley family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
6000 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
