Yarbrough, Millie Marie Craig
March 6, 1946 - November 29, 2020
YARBROUGH
WALNUT COVE
Millie Marie Craig Yarbrough, 74, went home to be with her Lord early Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 6, 1946 in Forsyth County to the late Monroe "Bo" Craig and Frances Odell Doss Craig. Millie was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church and was retired from Unified with 30 years of service and Forsyth Medical Center with 10 years of service. She never met a stranger and loved to spend time with her family. Millie adored her children. She and her twin sister enjoyed making blankets for the children in the NICU at Forsyth Medical Center. Millie always liked being around water, especially the pool. She was a member of the Best Friends of Rockingham County.
In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Lowry.
Millie is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Noble T. Yarbrough; 2 children, Eddie Moore, Kyle Moore; stepdaughter, Krystal Shaw (John); sister, Barbara Stumbo (John); half-brother, Billy Craig (Melodie); and her baby, a miniature Dachshund, Casper.
There will be a 1 p.m. funeral service held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Willow Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Cliff Willis officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Willow Oak Baptist Church.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to Gideons: 824 Gum Branch Rd., Jacksonville, NC 28540, the Kidney Foundation: 933 Louise Ave., #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204, or to the organization of your choosing.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Yarbrough family.
