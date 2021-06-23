Menu
Mitchell Stanley Siepak
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
1900 Vanstory Street
Greensboro, NC
Siepak, Mitchell Stanley

January 26, 1926 - June 16, 2021

Mitchell S. Siepak, 95, passed away June 16, 2021, at his home in Greensboro. Mitch was born in Detroit, MI, to Zuzanna Zaremba and Henryk Siepak. He graduated from Michigan Tech University with a BS degree in electrical engineering. He worked briefly with Dodge Motor Company, then worked with Square D Company (later Schneider Electric) for 40 years. He was a WWII Army veteran, and his last service was in Fairbanks.

He met his wife, Julia (Judy) Ropicki, on a blind date through mutual friends. They were married in October 1950 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and honeymooned in the Great Smoky Mountains near Gatlinburg, TN. They shared a love of the mountains and celebrated many of their 70 anniversaries there.

Mitch's job moved them from Detroit to Milwaukee, Kansas City, Atlanta, Pensacola (FL), Charlotte, and Oklahoma City. He was transferred to Greensboro in 1974. In Atlanta, their son was born, and in Pensacola their two daughters were born. Mitch was a member of the Navy League in Pensacola and was lucky enough to observe take-offs and landings from the aircraft carrier USS Antietam and then got to take Judy on the USS Lexington.

In Atlanta, Mitch joined the Knights of Columbus and later became a 4th Degree Knight. He remained active with the Knights all his life. In Charlotte, Mitch was an assistant scoutmaster and then a full scoutmaster in his son's Boy Scout troop. He remained a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and was thrilled to see both his grandsons achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Mitch placed family above all else.

Mitch was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy. He is survived by his wife; his son, Mark, and his wife Lisa of High Point; by his daughter, Karen Lee Boardman, and her husband, Joe of Colorado and Wyoming; and his three grandchildren, Derek (NC), Megan (NY), and Eli (NV).

A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Springs Prayer Center (477 Grogan Rd., Stoneville, NC 27048) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105).

Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services

1900 Vanstory St., Greensboro, NC 27403
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
NC
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Judy and family My condolences. I remember both of you participating in the K of C Operation (LAMB) Program for many years. Mitch also attended many Council meetings both at the Clubhouse on Horse Pen Creek Rd. and the ZOOM meetings we had earlier this year. Vivat Jesus--May he rest in peace.
THOMAS O'HANLON
June 27, 2021
Pat Davis
June 25, 2021
Meet Mitch in 1974 and was always a joy to me and my family. Loved working for him and with him. He and Judy were two of my favorite friends and I enjoyed anytime I could spend woth them. Love and prayers to Judy, Mark, and Karen
Brenda Wood
Work
June 25, 2021
Monday Night Live would not have been the same without Mitch. Thank God that one day we will be able to reunite one day in heaven.
Mark Carpenter
June 24, 2021
Judy, dad (Jim Coke) and I are so sorry to hear about your loss of Mitch. We pray for your comfort and peace during this difficult time, and for wisdom in your journey forward. Love to you.
Shirley 'Coke' Hanson
Friend
June 23, 2021
