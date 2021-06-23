Siepak, Mitchell Stanley
January 26, 1926 - June 16, 2021
Mitchell S. Siepak, 95, passed away June 16, 2021, at his home in Greensboro. Mitch was born in Detroit, MI, to Zuzanna Zaremba and Henryk Siepak. He graduated from Michigan Tech University with a BS degree in electrical engineering. He worked briefly with Dodge Motor Company, then worked with Square D Company (later Schneider Electric) for 40 years. He was a WWII Army veteran, and his last service was in Fairbanks.
He met his wife, Julia (Judy) Ropicki, on a blind date through mutual friends. They were married in October 1950 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and honeymooned in the Great Smoky Mountains near Gatlinburg, TN. They shared a love of the mountains and celebrated many of their 70 anniversaries there.
Mitch's job moved them from Detroit to Milwaukee, Kansas City, Atlanta, Pensacola (FL), Charlotte, and Oklahoma City. He was transferred to Greensboro in 1974. In Atlanta, their son was born, and in Pensacola their two daughters were born. Mitch was a member of the Navy League in Pensacola and was lucky enough to observe take-offs and landings from the aircraft carrier USS Antietam and then got to take Judy on the USS Lexington.
In Atlanta, Mitch joined the Knights of Columbus and later became a 4th Degree Knight. He remained active with the Knights all his life. In Charlotte, Mitch was an assistant scoutmaster and then a full scoutmaster in his son's Boy Scout troop. He remained a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and was thrilled to see both his grandsons achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Mitch placed family above all else.
Mitch was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy. He is survived by his wife; his son, Mark, and his wife Lisa of High Point; by his daughter, Karen Lee Boardman, and her husband, Joe of Colorado and Wyoming; and his three grandchildren, Derek (NC), Megan (NY), and Eli (NV).
A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Springs Prayer Center (477 Grogan Rd., Stoneville, NC 27048) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105).
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services
1900 Vanstory St., Greensboro, NC 27403
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.