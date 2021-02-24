Menu
Mohammad Mehdi Milani
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Milani, Mohammad (Mo) Mehdi

March 22, 1948 - February 20, 2021

Mohammad Mehdi Milani passed away unexpectedly on February 20th, 2021. Unexpected that a man who was so large in stature, in presence, in service to this community, in the magnitude of his mark - a man who was larger than life itself - can actually be gone.

He was born on the spring equinox in 1948 in Arak, Iran to Esmat Moshtaghi and Javad Milani-Tabrizi, a Persian rug exporter. He frequently used the Persian lunar calendar to change his birthdate and confuse his wife and children - (after spending years believing it was March 21st, he unceremoniously announced it was March 22nd one year at the dinner table.)

Mo came to the United States in 1972 to study electrical engineering at NC A&T State University. He joined Koury Corporation in 1980, and under the guidance of Joe Koury, whom he considered a second father, moved up the ranks from part-time maitre d' at Joseph's Restaurant in the Holiday Inn Four Seasons, to executive vice president for hospitality, overseeing all hotel operations. A champion of the Triad's hospitality, tourism, and sports business sectors for more than forty years, he was a member of the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors, Greensboro Sports Foundation, the Greensboro Hotel Motel Association, the Triad Youth Soccer Association, Greensboro Host Committee for numerous ACC and NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, and a member of the local organizing committee for United States Figure Skating in 2011, 2015, and 2020. He ran with the Olympic Torch for the 1996 Summer Olympics. He was instrumental in bringing the 2019 World Irish Dancing Championship to Greensboro, and instrumental in hosting international conventions, including the annual High Point Furniture Market and Market America.

The absolute pride and joy of his life was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Tammy, and his beloved children Sahar, Camron, and Oliver. His sisters who survive him are Firouzeh, Farzaneh, and Minoo Milani of Iran; nieces and nephews, Maedeh and Morvarid Sadat, Meysam, Maryam and Mohammad Mirzaei, Reza and Gholamreza Zadfar of Iran. Also surviving are Tanya Morris and Stevie Fox of Stuart's Draft, Virginia; Keelee Flehan Huggins and Logan Flehan of Knoxville, Tennessee; Allison Flehan Collins and Jonathan Flehan of Charlotte, NC; and numerous much-loved cousins and relatives. He was a Father-figure and mentor to more people than can ever be listed. Friend to all.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mehri.

Mo Milani was good. He was better than good. He was decent and honorable. He was generous and compassionate. He was steadfast and self-disciplined, to a fault. He lived his life by a code of integrity so rare and so apparent, it was the first thing anyone commented on upon meeting him. He was the best of us. To have lived a life with such honor. To be so loved. What a gift he was to us all. We will spend the rest of our lives doing our best to make him proud. We will spend the rest of our lives missing him.

Mo always worried about people in the community who do not have enough to eat. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry.

Due to COVID, a small family service will be held. In the spring, a larger ceremony will be announced to honor and celebrate his life.

Remembrances of Mo may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.

Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services

515 N Elm St

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked for Moe in the 70s as a bartender at Molly Pitchers Tavern. Moe was a great guy and a friend to everyone who worked there.
Lee Williams
February 27, 2021
Thank you for all your support, friendship and guidance. On behalf of the clients of Transition Network, Inc., we thank you for helping us to change lives. Your big smile and your awesome generosity helped me to be a better servant leader. Mo you are "the Man". God's peace, joy and mercy be with your family. Thank you. TDBS
T. Dianne Bellamy Small
February 25, 2021
I have a memory that personifies part of Mo's huge gift for integrity, and selflessness. My girlfriend and I were entering a GGO gala party at Kourey convention center around year 2000. It was a cold night and she was wearing a beautiful full length coat. As we got to the coat check she stopped and before I could reach around to help her with her coat, Mo appeared, graciously removed it, and elegantly presented it to the coat check lady. He then thanked us for being there, but not before asking us sincerely if there was anything else he could do to make our visit more enjoyable. As we walked away my girlfriend said that he was not only the best coat valet, but was the most impressive hotel employee that she had ever met! I waited until we walked a ways before I told who her coat check valet really was. Mo was "all in" for helping anyone in which he was engaged. He gave us a small piece of himself, that night which we have never forgotten.
Dan Cookinham
February 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family .
JOANN B PEELE
February 24, 2021
I am heartbroken! I worked for and with Mr. Milani for 30+ years at the Holiday Inn and then Sheraton. He was a force to be reckoned with! Employees and clients/guests alike respected him and his work ethic. He cared for all his employees but more so for the banquet/housekeeping staff. He was a wonderful mentor and even though I have retired I will miss him terribly. My thoughts and prayers are with Tammy, his children and the entire family. Rest In Peace Mo.
Leah Killingsworth
February 24, 2021
This is a beautiful testament to a man who was clearly beloved for who he was and for what he stood for. It is my loss that I never met him, but this obituary makes me feel like I in some way knew him and respected him. May your family find peace and grace as you grieve his sudden passing.
Doug Anderson
February 24, 2021
