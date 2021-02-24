I have a memory that personifies part of Mo's huge gift for integrity, and selflessness. My girlfriend and I were entering a GGO gala party at Kourey convention center around year 2000. It was a cold night and she was wearing a beautiful full length coat. As we got to the coat check she stopped and before I could reach around to help her with her coat, Mo appeared, graciously removed it, and elegantly presented it to the coat check lady. He then thanked us for being there, but not before asking us sincerely if there was anything else he could do to make our visit more enjoyable. As we walked away my girlfriend said that he was not only the best coat valet, but was the most impressive hotel employee that she had ever met! I waited until we walked a ways before I told who her coat check valet really was. Mo was "all in" for helping anyone in which he was engaged. He gave us a small piece of himself, that night which we have never forgotten.

Dan Cookinham February 24, 2021