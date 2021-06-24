Molly Diane Davis passed on the morning of Monday, June 21, 2021 in Loveland, CO. Born in Newport News, VA, Molly was adopted by Mamie Ann Davis and John "Moonie" Davis and called Greensboro, NC home through her collegiate and seminary studies. Growing up, her father operated a clothing line, J.DAVIS, Ltd., in Manhattan and Molly spent many trips enjoying the city and was honored with a special clothing line bearing her name, "Molly d." Molly moved to Boulder, CO to begin her own signage and advertising business, and created a name for herself as an artist and painter. She married in 1986 and gave birth to her son, John Gough, in 1987.
Molly was a passionate and caring friend, mother, artist, teacher, and philanthropist. She helped found the nonprofit Preserving the Vision, passed legislation protecting Boulder County Open Space, and worked to help Princeville, NC receive $49 million following a flood that devastated the city. As an artist, Molly had a colorful and profound view of the world around her which she shared with her students. She taught at the Art Students' League in Denver for years and had many private students. She took classes and tours all around Europe and showed people how to really see the world around them for the wonderful place she viewed it to be. As a passionate outdoors woman, Molly was a triathlete, hiker, and a plain-air painter not afraid to stare down a mountain lion to capture the right place to paint.
Molly was diagnosed with ALS but preserved her strength and grace throughout the incredible hardships she faced. She passed away peacefully in the arms of her family, friends, and pastor. She leaves behind her son John and his wife Lauren, her brother Steve and his wife Cathy, many beloved friends, and her dog Dot. A memorial service will take place Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. MDT at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (1730 West 12th Street, Loveland, CO 80537). In lieu of flowers, Molly asked that donations go to the ALS Association.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 24, 2021.
I will always cherish the memories of working with Molly on the Chautauqua mural in the lobby of our building. She was so gracious and kind. I will miss her dearly.
Calvin Madison
Friend
July 6, 2021
What an amazingly strong, sharing, caring lady she was. Growing up in Irving Park, Greensboro, I remember her as my little sister's friend with a wonderful laugh and impish sense of humor. My condolences to brother Steve and Cathy from a old friend.
Linda Mendenhall
Friend
June 26, 2021
I had the honor and pleasure of serving on the city of Boulder's Open Space Board of Trustees for five years alongside Molly. She took great pride in her service on the board. That pride was fully earned. Molly had a passionate interest in many aspects of our open space, especially its ecological health and the well-being of the ranchers who work there. She arrived at every meeting having thoroughly studied the issues and often brought a unique perspective on how we could better manage those lands. Her keen vision was not limited to her work as a painter. It helped inform everything she did for the betterment of our open space system.
She was tireless in her willingness to meet with constituents and open space professionals. We didn't always agree (though mostly we did) but I always admired the tenancy and commitment that Molly brought to this endeavor.
Molly showed a great deal of courage at open space meetings when her vocal cords started failing her. It is not easy to appear before all those people -- both the immediate audience and also those watching on television -- and speak with an unreliable voice. Though her physical voice wavered and cracked sometimes, she always hung in there and did what was needed to express her well-informed perspective.
She left us far too soon, but her legacy of public service and devotion to open space will live on. We're gonna miss you, Molly.
Tom Isaacson
Other
June 26, 2021
When Molly owned Artists Ink in Lakewood I owned a small PR and Advertising Agency there as well. She designed many outstanding projects for my clients and I came to know how multi-talented and personable she was. Her passing is a great loss to the the art world and humankind. Molly is now reunited with the beauty of nature she loved and recreated so magnificently with her amazing artistic talent.
Mary Calhoun Howe
June 25, 2021
Molly was a talented artist and generous teacher. Her paintings and sketches in the National Parks took our breath away. Rest in peace, Molly. Prayers and consolation to her loved ones.
Karen Smith
Other
June 25, 2021
Thank you, Molly -- for your bright presence, your beautiful painting, and your keen sense of delight. I laugh and smile every time I think of you, quite a legacy.
Mary Hey
Friend
June 25, 2021
Ruth Wright & Gwen Dooley
June 24, 2021
Sending prayers for you all during this difficult time.
I went to Page High school with her.
Vonda Loy Wright
June 24, 2021
Molly was the nicest person at Irving Park...only knew her for one year in 1965. Then we moved later to Fl.
Zana Felds
School
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry to read of Molly's passing. Her parents were very special and I met Molly through their relationship with my parents. My mom enjoyed traveling and painting with Molly. --- We are pleased to have some of her work hanging in our home. A favorite here. Peace to you all.
Steve Joyce, Jr.
Friend
June 24, 2021
John and Lauren ,
My prayers and love go out to you. Your mom was an inspiration to me. I know she´s in God´s safety and soaring high with angels. We were friends since elementary school . We walked home together and played on the rocks in the creek. We befriended a turtle that was basking in the sun.