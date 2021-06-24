Davis, Molly Diane



August 12, 1954 - June 21, 2021



Molly Diane Davis passed on the morning of Monday, June 21, 2021 in Loveland, CO. Born in Newport News, VA, Molly was adopted by Mamie Ann Davis and John "Moonie" Davis and called Greensboro, NC home through her collegiate and seminary studies. Growing up, her father operated a clothing line, J.DAVIS, Ltd., in Manhattan and Molly spent many trips enjoying the city and was honored with a special clothing line bearing her name, "Molly d." Molly moved to Boulder, CO to begin her own signage and advertising business, and created a name for herself as an artist and painter. She married in 1986 and gave birth to her son, John Gough, in 1987.



Molly was a passionate and caring friend, mother, artist, teacher, and philanthropist. She helped found the nonprofit Preserving the Vision, passed legislation protecting Boulder County Open Space, and worked to help Princeville, NC receive $49 million following a flood that devastated the city. As an artist, Molly had a colorful and profound view of the world around her which she shared with her students. She taught at the Art Students' League in Denver for years and had many private students. She took classes and tours all around Europe and showed people how to really see the world around them for the wonderful place she viewed it to be. As a passionate outdoors woman, Molly was a triathlete, hiker, and a plain-air painter not afraid to stare down a mountain lion to capture the right place to paint.



Molly was diagnosed with ALS but preserved her strength and grace throughout the incredible hardships she faced. She passed away peacefully in the arms of her family, friends, and pastor. She leaves behind her son John and his wife Lauren, her brother Steve and his wife Cathy, many beloved friends, and her dog Dot. A memorial service will take place Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. MDT at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (1730 West 12th Street, Loveland, CO 80537). In lieu of flowers, Molly asked that donations go to the ALS Association.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 24, 2021.