Brannon, Mona Pegram
Mona Pegram Brannon, 91, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Wilson Senior Care Center in Loris, SC.
Mona was born in Martinsville, VA. and graduated from Reidsville High School in 1947. She worked for Sears and Roebuck in Greensboro for 25 years. She was a member of Spring Garden Friends Church where she sang in the choir and participated in missionary work.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Hiltzheimer and her husband, Robert of Little River, SC; two brothers, Chester Pegram of Brown Summit and Wayne Pegram of China Grove.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alton Eugene Brannon. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Gail Hoecherl and Joan Reece and brother Ralph Pegram.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
by calling 1-800-272-3900 in memory of Mona Brannon.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home located at 515 North Elm Street. A graveside service will be held Saturday, at 3 p.m. at Westminster Gardens Cemetery at 3601 Whitehurst Road.
Online condolences may be sent to [email protected]
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 19, 2020.