Ozment, Monroe Lee



August 22, 1940 - February 22, 2021



Mr. Monroe Lee Ozment, age 80, went home to be with his Heavenly Father peacefully on Monday February 22, 2021 at his residence.



A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00pm Monday at Community Baptist Church, in the multi-purpose building, with Rev. JR Gossett officiating the service. The family will receive friends following the service.



Mr. Ozment was born, in the Sumner community, to the late Alvin and Emily Bishop Ozment. He was a 1958 graduate of Sumner High School, a former employee of Eastern Airlines and retired as a farmer.



Having a heart for Christ, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and most of all a good friend to all that knew him. Being the patriarch and rock of the Ozment family, he was well respected and loved, and adored by his family and friends. He was full of wisdom and instrumental in influencing his children and grandchildren, in this journey of life.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law Mark Culler; brothers Bill and Jack Ozment.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Barbara Ozment; children Vickie Morgan (Jeff), Cheryl Stone (Bob), Renee Culler, and Edwin Ozment; brother Ronald Ozment (Glenda); sister Carolyn Hendren (Dale). He was adored by his ten grandchildren Trip Stone (Andrea), Candice Culler (Silvio), Zachary Culler (Brittany), Adam Stone (Brandy), Jacob Ozment (Sauksata) Price Ozment (Ashlyn), Seth Stone, Maxwell Morgan (Elisabeth), Hanna Stone, Victor Morgan (Camille), and eleven great-grandchildren, as well as his nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Baptist Church 1330 Burnetts Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Mr. Ozment.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.