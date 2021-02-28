Menu
Monroe Lee Ozment
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Ozment, Monroe Lee

August 22, 1940 - February 22, 2021

Mr. Monroe Lee Ozment, age 80, went home to be with his Heavenly Father peacefully on Monday February 22, 2021 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00pm Monday at Community Baptist Church, in the multi-purpose building, with Rev. JR Gossett officiating the service. The family will receive friends following the service.

Mr. Ozment was born, in the Sumner community, to the late Alvin and Emily Bishop Ozment. He was a 1958 graduate of Sumner High School, a former employee of Eastern Airlines and retired as a farmer.

Having a heart for Christ, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and most of all a good friend to all that knew him. Being the patriarch and rock of the Ozment family, he was well respected and loved, and adored by his family and friends. He was full of wisdom and instrumental in influencing his children and grandchildren, in this journey of life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law Mark Culler; brothers Bill and Jack Ozment.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Barbara Ozment; children Vickie Morgan (Jeff), Cheryl Stone (Bob), Renee Culler, and Edwin Ozment; brother Ronald Ozment (Glenda); sister Carolyn Hendren (Dale). He was adored by his ten grandchildren Trip Stone (Andrea), Candice Culler (Silvio), Zachary Culler (Brittany), Adam Stone (Brandy), Jacob Ozment (Sauksata) Price Ozment (Ashlyn), Seth Stone, Maxwell Morgan (Elisabeth), Hanna Stone, Victor Morgan (Camille), and eleven great-grandchildren, as well as his nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Baptist Church 1330 Burnetts Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Mr. Ozment.

George Brothers Funeral Service
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Community Baptist Church
1330 Burnett's Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC
George Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always thought the world of Moe, best friend I had at Eastern Air, everyone thought he was the best, so sad to hear he is gone.
Richard LEFTERIS
March 2, 2021
So sorry to hear this, Monroe was a good neighbor for many years. My thoughts and prayers are with you Babs and the family. Joyce
JOYCE MALLETT
February 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Monroe was a good man. He was a strong supporter of Southern Guilford High School. He will be missed by the community.
Sandy and Jay Terrell
February 24, 2021
My deepest condolences to you all. (Linda Landreth son) My heart and prayers are with you all. Peace be with you all Deepest sympathy...Donnie
Donnie Miller
February 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Barb and all of the family. May god comfort you in this time of need.
Dustin & Tammy Campbell
February 24, 2021
