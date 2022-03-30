Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mozelle "Dottie" Crawford
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m.
Southeast Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Crawford, Mozelle "Dottie"

October 16, 1932 - March 26, 2022

Mozelle "Dottie" Crawford, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home in Nashville, NC. She was a loving wife of the late John Austell Crawford, who died in November 2011.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Southeast Baptist Church in Greensboro, with Rev. Christopher Phelps officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Dottie was a graduate of Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She worked mainly in surgery and heart surgery. She was a member of the Forest Oaks Women's Golf Association and Forest Oaks Morning Garden Club. Dottie was also a volunteer of the American Red Cross Bloodmobile and school health room. She was also an active member of Southeast Baptist Church and the Bykota Sunday School class.

Surviving are her two grandchildren, Jade Pully, and Forrest Pully and his wife Taylor of Nashville, NC, and two great-grandchildren, Dayton Mattox, and Emmett Pully.

Interment will follow at Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Southeast Baptist Church, 5011 Liberty Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.

Forbis & Dick, Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Crawford family.

Pleasant Garden Chapel

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Southeast Baptist Church
5011 Liberty Rd, Greensboro, NC
Apr
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Southeast Baptist Church
5011 Liberty Rd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.