Crawford, Mozelle "Dottie"October 16, 1932 - March 26, 2022Mozelle "Dottie" Crawford, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home in Nashville, NC. She was a loving wife of the late John Austell Crawford, who died in November 2011.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Southeast Baptist Church in Greensboro, with Rev. Christopher Phelps officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.Dottie was a graduate of Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She worked mainly in surgery and heart surgery. She was a member of the Forest Oaks Women's Golf Association and Forest Oaks Morning Garden Club. Dottie was also a volunteer of the American Red Cross Bloodmobile and school health room. She was also an active member of Southeast Baptist Church and the Bykota Sunday School class.Surviving are her two grandchildren, Jade Pully, and Forrest Pully and his wife Taylor of Nashville, NC, and two great-grandchildren, Dayton Mattox, and Emmett Pully.Interment will follow at Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Southeast Baptist Church, 5011 Liberty Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.Forbis & Dick, Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Crawford family.Pleasant Garden Chapel