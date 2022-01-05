Gaffney, Myrna Young
November 11, 1941 - January 1, 2022
Myrna Young Gaffney, age 80, of Stoneville, passed away on January 1, 2022 at UNC Rockingham Health Care.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, with burial to follow at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Shiloh. A visitation will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home in Eden, and other times at the home of son Mark Gaffney in Stoneville.
Mrs. Gaffney was born November 11, 1941 in Leaksville, NC to the late Samuel Herbert Young and Agnes DeLancey Young. Myrna operated her own beauty salon out of her own home. She served at the polls for the Rockingham County Board of Elections in the late 1980s through the early 1990s. She loved to scrapbook, work in the yard and flowerbeds, and she also loved researching her family history.
Surviving son, Rodney "Mark" Gaffney and wife, Donna; grandsons, Devin and Derek Gaffney; brother, Herbert Young, Jr. and wife Patsy; sister, Donna Young Price; numerous nieces and her grand dog, Palmer.
Preceding her in death along with her parents is husband, Lawrence "Fred" Fredrick Gaffney, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Springs of Life Camp and Retreat, at www.springsoflifecamp.org
.
Fair Funeral Home
Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.