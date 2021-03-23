Stanley, Myrna



December 18, 1941 - March 22, 2021



On Monday March 22, 2021, Myrna Stanley, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away peacefully at Beacon Place Hospice at the age of 79.



Myrna was born on December 18, 1941 in Yanceyville, NC to Iris and Lynn Comer. She grew up in Reidsville, NC, graduating from Reidsville High School. She received her associate's degree from Ashmore Business College, which led to a long career as an accountant and business owner.



Myrna lived a full and wonderful life while raising her two sons Boyd and Steve Stanley. If she was not in her office, Myrna could be found enjoying the outdoors. She had a great passion for tending to the flowers in her garden and spending the weekends on her dock at Belews Lake. Most of all, she found the most joy in loving and laughing with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and her compassionate spirit.



Myrna was preceded in death by her parents Iris and Lynn Comer and her sister Kay Smith.



She is survived by her sister Joan Duncan, her brother Glen "Butch" Comer (wife Barbara), her two sons Boyd (wife Jennifer), Steve (wife Carol), and her grandchildren Josh, Madison, Carter, Rick, Ashley, Heather, and their spouses and children.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please keep her family in your prayers.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2021.