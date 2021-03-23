On Monday March 22, 2021, Myrna Stanley, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away peacefully at Beacon Place Hospice at the age of 79.
Myrna was born on December 18, 1941 in Yanceyville, NC to Iris and Lynn Comer. She grew up in Reidsville, NC, graduating from Reidsville High School. She received her associate's degree from Ashmore Business College, which led to a long career as an accountant and business owner.
Myrna lived a full and wonderful life while raising her two sons Boyd and Steve Stanley. If she was not in her office, Myrna could be found enjoying the outdoors. She had a great passion for tending to the flowers in her garden and spending the weekends on her dock at Belews Lake. Most of all, she found the most joy in loving and laughing with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and her compassionate spirit.
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents Iris and Lynn Comer and her sister Kay Smith.
She is survived by her sister Joan Duncan, her brother Glen "Butch" Comer (wife Barbara), her two sons Boyd (wife Jennifer), Steve (wife Carol), and her grandchildren Josh, Madison, Carter, Rick, Ashley, Heather, and their spouses and children.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please keep her family in your prayers.
This wonderful Family lived two doors down the street from me in Reidsville. Her father and mother practically adopted me in the Summer and took me on several of 'their' vacations. Myrna was a sweet and lovely girl and I recall her fondly. It is nice to read to read of her life and accomplishments. Butch I would love to hear from you as you were my best buddy as we grew up as boys...then I lost touch with you. Myrna was a sweetheart and I know you and Joan will miss her.
Randy Cain
March 24, 2021
Myrna and I were first cousins and lived across the street from one another. When I needed pots and pans for my "playhouse" that we set up in the garage, she supplied them from her mom´s kitchen. My Aunt Iris was a good sport, but the cookware was quickly returned.
Myrna´s giving spirit will be missed. My sincere condolences to her sons and their families, as well as Joan and Butch.
Margaret Comer Baker
March 23, 2021
My deepest condolences to her son's Boyd and Steven and family, may the lord bring you all comfort and strength during this time.