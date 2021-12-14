Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nana Luella Draper Morris
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Morris, Nana Luella Draper

GREENSBORO- Nana Luella Draper Morris, 75, passed away December 11, 2021.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson, Lambeth Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Westminster Gardens Cemetery.

A native of Martinsville, Virginia, Nana was the daughter of the late Willie Lee Draper and the late Zelma Ireson Draper. In addition to her parents, Nana was also preceded in death by her husband Garry Wayne Morris, her son Glenn Thomas Agee, and her sister Lila Faye (Arthur) Saul.

Survivors include her son David Adam Agee and Jennifer Leigh Agee of Stoneville; stepdaughter Amy Morris Thompson and Dwayne of Charlotte; stepson Daniel Houston Morris and Carmen of Greensboro; nephew Bruce Saul and Poly of Alexandria, Virginia; grandchildren Adam (Jessica) Agee; Noah Agee, Joshua Agee, Eve Agee and Anna Agee; great-grandchildren Ophelia Agee, Atrix Agee, and Della Agee; and numerous extended family members and friends.

The family will visit with friends for one hour preceding the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Authoracare Collective at www.authoracare.org/give/donate-online.

Family and friends may view and sign the guest book at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson, Lambeth Chapel Funeral Home
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.