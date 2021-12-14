Morris, Nana Luella Draper
GREENSBORO- Nana Luella Draper Morris, 75, passed away December 11, 2021.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson, Lambeth Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Westminster Gardens Cemetery.
A native of Martinsville, Virginia, Nana was the daughter of the late Willie Lee Draper and the late Zelma Ireson Draper. In addition to her parents, Nana was also preceded in death by her husband Garry Wayne Morris, her son Glenn Thomas Agee, and her sister Lila Faye (Arthur) Saul.
Survivors include her son David Adam Agee and Jennifer Leigh Agee of Stoneville; stepdaughter Amy Morris Thompson and Dwayne of Charlotte; stepson Daniel Houston Morris and Carmen of Greensboro; nephew Bruce Saul and Poly of Alexandria, Virginia; grandchildren Adam (Jessica) Agee; Noah Agee, Joshua Agee, Eve Agee and Anna Agee; great-grandchildren Ophelia Agee, Atrix Agee, and Della Agee; and numerous extended family members and friends.
The family will visit with friends for one hour preceding the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Authoracare Collective at www.authoracare.org/give/donate-online
.
Family and friends may view and sign the guest book at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 14, 2021.