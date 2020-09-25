Bullins, Nancy Davis
April 30, 1931 - September 22, 2020
Nancy Ann Davis Bullins, 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County.
A visitation from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Ray Funeral Home. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.
A Stokes County native, Nancy was born on April 30, 1931, to the late Alvin and Mattie Glenn Davis. She was a classy lady who enjoyed entertaining people and loved cooking, especially during the holidays. Nancy always loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers J.W., Ray and Weldon Davis; sisters Pauline Davis, Mary Davis Still, Louise Mock and Ila Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Bullins, of the home; her children, Donny Martin of Mayodan, Cynthia Vernon (Lynn) of Madison and Ray D. Bullins of Madison; sister, Sarah Tucker (Harry) of Madison; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
