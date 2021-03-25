Ferguson, Nancy Robertson
May 21, 1937 - March 21, 2021
Nancy Robertson Ferguson, 83, of Reidsville, NC, went to be with her Lord Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Boone, NC. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 in Speedwell Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family requests that people attending the service follow CDC guidelines and wear masks and observe social distancing. A native of Rockingham County, she was a daughter of the late Lindsey H. "Buddy" and Elsie Nance Robertson and had lived many years of her life in Rockingham County. Her husband was a career Air Force veteran and in her formative years she and her young family lived in several states and Europe where her husband was stationed. After her husband retired from the military, they moved back to Reidsville, where she worked for a short time at Annie Penn Hospital and later worked and retired from American Tobacco Company. Nancy and Carl Sr. lived a full life traveling around the world during Carl's military service and during their retirement. Nancy was a member of Speedwell Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and had served on numerous church committees throughout her life. She was one of the founding organizers of the Speedwell Church Philanthropic Fund and supported its mission her remaining years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Carl L. Ferguson, Sr., and a brother: Robert William "Billy" Robertson. Survivors include her daughter: June F. Smith and husband Bobby of Boone, son: Dr. Carl L. Ferguson, Jr., of Monterey, CA, grandson: Zachary T. Smith of Charleston, SC, and brothers: Lindsey H. Robertson, Jr. of Reidsville, and Keith Robertson and wife Ida of Lewes, DE. Memorials may be sent to: Speedwell Presbyterian Church Cemetery and/or Philanthropic Funds, c/o Jackie Lemons, 915 iron Works Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320 or to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to the dementia organization of your choice. The family will see friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall of Speedwell Presbyterian Church (the family requests that food not be brought to the residence). Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
