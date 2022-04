Nancy Ramseur Marlow



Jamestown — Nancy Ramseur Marlow, 81, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Guilford Memorial Park.Visitation will be at the graveside. (Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel)



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 1, 2022.