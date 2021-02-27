Mendenhall, Nancy Murphy
July 30, 1937 - February 24, 2021
Nancy Murphy Mendenhall, 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 24, 2021.
Nancy was born in Winston-Salem, NC on July 30, 1937 to the late Francis Woodrow "Woody" Murphy and Ima Holder Murphy. She graduated from Durham High School and the Watts School of Nursing. She faithfully served as a registered nurse, loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition, she and her late husband J.C. Mendenhall, Jr. enjoyed a photography business in their spare time.
She trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at a young age and was part of the Shannon Hills Bible Chapel family from 1962-present. There she served as a Sunday school teacher, musician, choir member, and devoted volunteer on several committees. She had a special place in her heart for the ministry of Mountain Top Youth Camp. Nancy was known for her consistent faithfulness to her Lord, her family, and her church.
Nancy was a brilliant light for Jesus, sharing with others about His love and goodness. She was a passionate prayer warrior who loved to minister to others, especially through creating and sending personalized greeting cards. As a wife, mother, and grandmother, she relentlessly loved her family unconditionally. She was the very model of tender compassion, thoughtfulness and hospitality. Nancy did not seem to know the concept of a stranger, as she showed love and warmth toward whomever had the pleasure of crossing her path. Married for over 60 years, she provided an example of a faithful Christian marriage. She enjoyed music, photography, traveling, and attending her grandsons' sporting events. Nancy cherished every opportunity to host her family for meals, lively conversation, and fun games.
Nancy is survived by her children Marla Vincent (Tim), Donna Mendenhall, and Mark Mendenhall (Anna); her grandchildren Janna (Joe), Parker, Tye, and Eric Mendenhall; her great-grandchildren Abel and Gunner Mendenhall-Fenn; her brother Tom Murphy and her niece Katherine Murphy Song (Patrick).
In honor of her life, the family will hold a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
If you desire to honor Nancy's memory, you may send contributions to Mountain Top Youth Camp at 1460 Mackay Lane, Pinnacle, NC 27043, or Child Hope Worldwide, Inc., P.O. Box 4447, Easton, PA 18043.
Nancy was truly an exceptional person and cherished by so many. She will be forever loved and missed.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 27, 2021.