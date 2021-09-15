Morrison, Nancy Joyce ChamberlainNovember 5, 1936 - September 11, 2021Nancy Joyce (Chamberlain) Morrison, 84, of Gibsonville, peacefully passed away September 11, 2021. She was born November 5, 1936 in Statesville, NC to the late Ann and Roy Chamberlain. Nancy was also preceded in death by brother, Ned Chamberlain and son-in-law, Rick McClintock. Known to many as "Meme," she was a loving wife and a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. "Meme" was loving, selfless, patient, and will be teaching even those in heaven to be nicer to people. She is survived by her husband, Don Morrison; seven children, Kim McClintock, Keith (Linda) Morrison, Kelly (Leon) Hoffer, Kristy (Mike) Garner, Michael Morrison, Pam Morrison, and Andrew Morrison. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, Stephanie (Danny) Rayoum, Lauren (Kenneth) Ma, Megan Perdue, Emily (Jose) Rivera, Jillian McClintock, Mackenzie Stelljes, Austin Garner, Cameron Morrison; and great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Jordan, Rylan, Nolan, and Cohen. A private service will be held for the family graveside at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery.Forbis and Dick Funeral Service1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401