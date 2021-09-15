Menu
Nancy Joyce Chamberlain Morrison
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Morrison, Nancy Joyce Chamberlain

November 5, 1936 - September 11, 2021

Nancy Joyce (Chamberlain) Morrison, 84, of Gibsonville, peacefully passed away September 11, 2021. She was born November 5, 1936 in Statesville, NC to the late Ann and Roy Chamberlain. Nancy was also preceded in death by brother, Ned Chamberlain and son-in-law, Rick McClintock. Known to many as "Meme," she was a loving wife and a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. "Meme" was loving, selfless, patient, and will be teaching even those in heaven to be nicer to people. She is survived by her husband, Don Morrison; seven children, Kim McClintock, Keith (Linda) Morrison, Kelly (Leon) Hoffer, Kristy (Mike) Garner, Michael Morrison, Pam Morrison, and Andrew Morrison. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, Stephanie (Danny) Rayoum, Lauren (Kenneth) Ma, Megan Perdue, Emily (Jose) Rivera, Jillian McClintock, Mackenzie Stelljes, Austin Garner, Cameron Morrison; and great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Jordan, Rylan, Nolan, and Cohen. A private service will be held for the family graveside at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service

1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nancy was one of the sweetest woman I have ever met. I did not know her very well but the few times I had contact with her, she was very sweet. I know she loved her family a great deal. So sorry for your loss. This is one you will miss forever!
Teresa Perdue
September 16, 2021
Don, I am so sorry for your loss. I know Meme was a wonderful person and will be missed by so many. I will keep you in thought and prayer.
Ann Roberts
September 15, 2021
